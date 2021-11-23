Let’s Sing 2022 disponibile da oggi

Ravenscourt e Voxler hanno annunciato che Let’s Sing 2022 – il primo videogioco karaoke per le console di nuova generazione – è finalmente disponibile. L’edizione di quest’anno è disponibile su PlayStation 4 e 5, Xbox One X e Nintendo Switch. Il gioco sarà giocabile anche su Xbox Series X/S.
Let’s Sing 2022 offre una playlist di 30 grandi successi del momento, oltre a classici di tutti i tempi che faranno battere forte il cuore di ogni amante della musica.
Ecco qui di seguito la tracklist completa del titolo:
|Billie Eilish
|everything i wanted
|Calvin Harris feat. Rag’n’Bone Man
|Giant
|David Guetta & Sia
|Let’s Love
|Ava Max
|Kings & Queens
|Ofenbach & Quarterhead feat. Norma Jean Martine
|Head Shoulders Knees & Toes
|Lady Gaga
|Stupid Love
|Amy Winehouse
|Back to Black
|Rag’n’Bone Man
|Human
|Wham!
|Last Christmas
|Topic & A7S
|Breaking Me
|Backstreet Boys
|Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)
|Jax Jones ft. RAYE
|You Don’t Know Me
|Master KG feat. Nomcebo
|Jerusalema
|Nathan Evans (220 KID x Billen Ted Remix)
|Wellerman (Sea Shanty)
|Madcon feat. Ray Dalton
|Don’t Worry
|The Offspring
|Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|David Bowie
|Ashes to Ashes
|Imagine Dragons
|Bad Liar
|Joel Corry x MNEK
|Head & Heart
Inoltre, saranno scaricabili gratuitamente i brani seguenti:
|Ariana Grande
|Positions
|Jason Derulo & Jawsh 685
|Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)
|Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber
|Monster
|Aladdin
|A Whole New World
|Sia
|Snowman
|Depeche Mode
|Enjoy The Silence
|Crazy Town
|Butterfly
|Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
|Leave The Door Open
|The White Stripes
|Seven Nation Army
|P!nk
|What About Us