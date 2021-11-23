www.topautoricambi.it
Let’s Sing 2022 disponibile da oggi

Redazione1 settimana faUltimo aggiornamento: 23/11/2021
0 309 1 minute read

Ravenscourt e Voxler hanno annunciato che Let’s Sing 2022 – il primo videogioco karaoke per le console di nuova generazione – è finalmente disponibile. L’edizione di quest’anno è disponibile su PlayStation 4 e 5, Xbox One X e Nintendo Switch. Il gioco sarà giocabile anche su Xbox Series X/S.

Let’s Sing 2022 offre una playlist di 30 grandi successi del momento, oltre a classici di tutti i tempi che faranno battere forte il cuore di ogni amante della musica.

Ecco qui di seguito la tracklist completa del titolo:

Billie Eilish everything i wanted
Calvin Harris feat. Rag’n’Bone Man Giant
David Guetta & Sia Let’s Love
Ava Max Kings & Queens
Ofenbach & Quarterhead feat. Norma Jean Martine Head Shoulders Knees & Toes
Lady Gaga Stupid Love
Amy Winehouse Back to Black
Rag’n’Bone Man Human
Wham! Last Christmas
Topic & A7S Breaking Me
Backstreet Boys Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)
Jax Jones ft. RAYE You Don’t Know Me
Master KG feat. Nomcebo Jerusalema
Nathan Evans (220 KID x Billen Ted Remix) Wellerman (Sea Shanty)
Madcon feat. Ray Dalton Don’t Worry
The Offspring Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)
Zoe Wees Control
David Bowie Ashes to Ashes
Imagine Dragons Bad Liar
Joel Corry x MNEK Head & Heart

 

Inoltre, saranno scaricabili gratuitamente i brani seguenti:

Ariana Grande Positions
Jason Derulo & Jawsh 685 Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)
Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Monster
Aladdin A Whole New World
Sia Snowman
Depeche Mode Enjoy The Silence
Crazy Town Butterfly
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic Leave The Door Open
The White Stripes Seven Nation Army
P!nk What About Us

 

 

