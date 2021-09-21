Nintendo annuncia l’arrivo dei Saldi Blockbuster

Nintendo ha annunciato che a partire da giovedì 23 settembre alle 15.00 saranno disponibili i Saldi Blockbuster, in cui i giocatori potranno trovare su Nintendo eShop alcuni dei titoli più apprezzati per Nintendo Switch, scontati fino al 75%.
I saldi termineranno domenica 3 ottobre alle 23:59 ora locale.
Ecco alcuni dei titoli in saldo:
|
Titolo
|
Publisher
|
Sconto
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
Splatoon 2
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
51 Worldwide Games
|
Nintendo
|
30%
|
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Squadra di Soccorso DX
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
Overcooked Special Edition
|
Team17
|
75%
|
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|
CD PROJEKT
|
40%
|
Sonic Mania
|
SEGA
|
50%
|
Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2
|
SEGA
|
50%
|
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
|
SEGA
|
33%
|
Persona® 5 Strikers
|
SEGA
|
35%
|
Mortal Kombat 11
|
WB Games
|
60%
|
LEGO® DC Super-Villains
|
WB Games
|
75%
|
DOOM Slayers Collection
|
Bethesda
|
40%
|
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch™
|
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
|
80%
|
Rune Factory 4 Special
|
Marvelous Europe
|
30%
|
STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town
|
Marvelous Europe
|
40%
|
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|
Yacht Club Games
|
25%
|
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|
iam8bit
|
35%
|
Metro: Last Light Redux
|
Koch Media
|
65%
|
Borderlands Legendary Collection
|
Take-Two Interactive
|
60%
|
BioShock: The Collection
|
Take-Two Interactive
|
60%