Nintendo annuncia l’arrivo dei Saldi Blockbuster

Photo of Redazione Redazione3 settimane faUltimo aggiornamento: 21/09/2021
Nintendo ha annunciato che a partire da giovedì 23 settembre alle 15.00 saranno disponibili i Saldi Blockbuster, in cui i giocatori potranno trovare su Nintendo eShop alcuni dei titoli più apprezzati per Nintendo Switch, scontati fino al 75%.

I saldi termineranno domenica 3 ottobre alle 23:59 ora locale.

Ecco alcuni dei titoli in saldo:

Titolo 

Publisher 

Sconto 

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo

33%

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Nintendo

33%

Splatoon 2

Nintendo

33%

51 Worldwide Games

Nintendo

30%

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Squadra di Soccorso DX

Nintendo

33%

Overcooked Special Edition

Team17

75%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD PROJEKT

40%

Sonic Mania

SEGA

50%

Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2

SEGA

50%

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

SEGA

33%

Persona® 5 Strikers

SEGA

35%

Mortal Kombat 11

WB Games

60%

LEGO® DC Super-Villains

WB Games

75%

DOOM Slayers Collection

Bethesda

40%

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch™

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

80%

Rune Factory 4 Special

Marvelous Europe

30%

STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town

Marvelous Europe

40%

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

Yacht Club Games

25%

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

iam8bit

35%

Metro: Last Light Redux

Koch Media

65%

Borderlands Legendary Collection

Take-Two Interactive

60%

BioShock: The Collection

Take-Two Interactive

60%
