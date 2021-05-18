Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice – Ora disponibile su console

Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice, l’ultimo capitolo dell’amata serie point-and-click, è disponibile su Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, ePlayStation 4. Il publisher Assemble Entertainment e lo sviluppatore CrazyBunch hanno scatenato l’affascinante Larry su console dopo che la versione PC ha vinto come “Best Classic Adventure of 2020” agli Adventure Game of the Year (AGOTY) Awards.

