www.topautoricambi.it
Notizie

Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice – Ora disponibile su console

Photo of Mr. Pink Mr. Pink13 ore faUltimo aggiornamento: 18/05/2021
0 171 Less than a minute

Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice, l’ultimo capitolo dell’amata serie point-and-click, è disponibile su Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, ePlayStation 4. Il publisher Assemble Entertainment e lo sviluppatore CrazyBunch hanno scatenato l’affascinante Larry su console dopo che la versione PC ha vinto come “Best Classic Adventure of 2020” agli Adventure Game of the Year (AGOTY) Awards.

Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice, l’ultimo capitolo dell’amata serie point-and-click, è disponibile su Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, ePlayStation 4! Il publisher Assemble Entertainment e lo sviluppatore CrazyBunch hanno scatenato l’affascinante Larry su console dopo che la versione PC ha vinto come “Best Classic Adventure of 2020” agli Adventure Game of the Year (AGOTY) Awards.

Tags
Photo of Mr. Pink Mr. Pink13 ore faUltimo aggiornamento: 18/05/2021
0 171 Less than a minute
Mostra tutto
Photo of Mr. Pink

Mr. Pink

Una carriera da gamer iniziata con Turrican su Commodore 64 e proseguita poi direttamente su Super Mario 64. Credo in un mondo privo di lootbox e di titoli Pay To Win, anche se forse questo resterà solo un sogno...
Back to top button