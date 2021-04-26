www.topautoricambi.it
Notizie

Disponibile solo per oggi un tema gratuito a tema Days Gone

Photo of Mr. Pink Mr. Pink16 ore faUltimo aggiornamento: 26/04/2021
0 165 Less than a minute

Bend Studio ha annunciato oggi, attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter la disponibilità di un tema gratuito per PS4 a tema Days Gone. Il codice per scaricare il tema è univoco e per il mercato europeo è:

  • QG4H-NMNN-N7P2

Il tema è riscattabile solo per la giornata di oggi.

Tags
Photo of Mr. Pink Mr. Pink16 ore faUltimo aggiornamento: 26/04/2021
0 165 Less than a minute
Mostra tutto
Photo of Mr. Pink

Mr. Pink

Una carriera da gamer iniziata con Turrican su Commodore 64 e proseguita poi direttamente su Super Mario 64. Credo in un mondo privo di lootbox e di titoli Pay To Win, anche se forse questo resterà solo un sogno...
Back to top button