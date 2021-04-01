www.topautoricambi.it
Nintendo svela le Grandi Offerte Multiplayer

Durante Le Grandi Offerte Multiplayer, i giocatori possono fare squadra o affrontarsi in un’ampia varietà di giochi multiplayer per Nintendo Switch e Nintendo Switch Lite, scontati fino al 75%. La vendita su Nintendo eShop inizierà giovedì 1 aprile alle 15:00 CEST per terminare domenica 11 aprile alle 23:59 ora locale.

Ecco la lista dei titoli in sconto:

Titolo Sviluppatore Percentuale di sconto
Splatoon 2 Nintendo 33%
Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Activision 50%
Dragon Ball FighterZ BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 84%
Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2 SEGA 38%
Super Mario Party Nintendo 33%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection Blizzard Entertainment 50%
Overwatch Blizzard 50%
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo 33%
Mortal Kombat 11 WB Games 60%
GRID™ Autosport Codemasters 30%
Streets of Rage 4 DotEmu 35%
Killer Queen Black Liquid Bit 30%
LEGO® CITY Undercover WB Games 75%
Terraria 505 Games 50%
Super Bomberman R KONAMI 75%
Nidhogg 2 Messhof 60%
Heave Ho Devolver Digital 50%
FAST RMX Shin’en Multimedia 30%
