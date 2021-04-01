Nintendo svela le Grandi Offerte Multiplayer

Durante Le Grandi Offerte Multiplayer, i giocatori possono fare squadra o affrontarsi in un’ampia varietà di giochi multiplayer per Nintendo Switch e Nintendo Switch Lite, scontati fino al 75%. La vendita su Nintendo eShop inizierà giovedì 1 aprile alle 15:00 CEST per terminare domenica 11 aprile alle 23:59 ora locale.
Ecco la lista dei titoli in sconto:
|Titolo
|Sviluppatore
|Percentuale di sconto
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|33%
|Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|Activision
|50%
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
|84%
|Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2
|SEGA
|38%
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|33%
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|Blizzard Entertainment
|50%
|Overwatch
|Blizzard
|50%
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|33%
|Mortal Kombat 11
|WB Games
|60%
|GRID™ Autosport
|Codemasters
|30%
|Streets of Rage 4
|DotEmu
|35%
|Killer Queen Black
|Liquid Bit
|30%
|LEGO® CITY Undercover
|WB Games
|75%
|Terraria
|505 Games
|50%
|Super Bomberman R
|KONAMI
|75%
|Nidhogg 2
|Messhof
|60%
|Heave Ho
|Devolver Digital
|50%
|FAST RMX
|Shin’en Multimedia
|30%