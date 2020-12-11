The Game Awards 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori

Questa notte si sono tenuti i The Game Awards 2020, evento videoludico atteso da molti, nel quale vengono premiati i migliori giochi per ogni categoria. La serata presentata da Geoff Keighley ha visto come protagonista il titolo dei Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Part 2, che vince il Game of the Year e non solo! Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori.

Game of the Year – The Last of Us Part 2

Best Game Direction – The Last of Us Part 2

Most Anticipated Game – Elden Ring

Elden Ring Best Ongoing Game – No Man’s Sky

Best Narrative – The Last of Us Part 2

Best Art Direction – Ghost Of Tsushima

Best Score and Music – Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Audio Design – The Last of Us Part 2

Best Performance – Laura Bailey, Abby, The Last of Us Part 2

Innovation in accessibility – The Last of Us Part 2

Games for Impact – Tell Me Why

Best Independent Game – Hades

Best Mobile Game – Among Us

Best VR/AR Game – Half Life: Alyx

Best Action Game – Hades

Best Action/Adventure Game – The Last of Us Part II

Best RPG – Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Best Sim/Strategy – Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Fighting Game – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Best Family Game – Animal Crossing: New Horizon

Best Sports/Racing Game – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater: 1+2

Best Multiplayer Game – Among Us

Content creator of the year – Valkyrae

Best Debut Game – Phasmophobia

Best Player’s Voice – Ghost of Tsushima

Best Esports Game – League Of Legends

Best Esports Coach – Zonic

Best Esports Event – League of Legends World Championship 2020

Best Esports Host – Sjoks

Best Esports Teams – G2 Esports

Best Debut Game – Phasmophobia

Best Esport Athlete – Showmaker

Best Community Support – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout