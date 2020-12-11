The Game Awards 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori

Questa notte si sono tenuti i The Game Awards 2020, evento videoludico atteso da molti, nel quale vengono premiati i migliori giochi per ogni categoria. La serata presentata da Geoff Keighley ha visto come protagonista il titolo dei Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Part 2, che vince il Game of the Year e non solo! Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori.
- Game of the Year – The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Game Direction – The Last of Us Part 2
- Most Anticipated Game – Elden Ring
- Best Ongoing Game – No Man’s Sky
- Best Narrative – The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Art Direction – Ghost Of Tsushima
- Best Score and Music – Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Best Audio Design – The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Performance – Laura Bailey, Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
- Innovation in accessibility – The Last of Us Part 2
- Games for Impact – Tell Me Why
- Best Independent Game – Hades
- Best Mobile Game – Among Us
- Best VR/AR Game – Half Life: Alyx
- Best Action Game – Hades
- Best Action/Adventure Game – The Last of Us Part II
- Best RPG – Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Best Sim/Strategy – Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Best Fighting Game – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Best Family Game – Animal Crossing: New Horizon
- Best Sports/Racing Game – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater: 1+2
- Best Multiplayer Game – Among Us
- Content creator of the year – Valkyrae
- Best Debut Game – Phasmophobia
- Best Player’s Voice – Ghost of Tsushima
- Best Esports Game – League Of Legends
- Best Esports Coach – Zonic
- Best Esports Event – League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Best Esports Host – Sjoks
- Best Esports Teams – G2 Esports
- Best Esport Athlete – Showmaker
- Best Community Support – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout