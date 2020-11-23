www.topautoricambi.it
Un leak svela in anticipo Resident Evil Revelations 3

Mr. Pink 23/11/2020
Stando ad alcuni rumor circolati in rete, sembra che Capcom sia pronta ad annunciare il terzo capitolo della serie Resident Evil Revelations. Stando a quanto rivelato da alcune fonti, sembra che lo sviluppo del gioco stia procedendo a gonfie vele.

Resident Evil Revelations 3 dovrebbe essere pronto per la fine del 2021, anno in cui è atteso anche Resident Evil Village.

