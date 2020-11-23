Un leak svela in anticipo Resident Evil Revelations 3

Stando ad alcuni rumor circolati in rete, sembra che Capcom sia pronta ad annunciare il terzo capitolo della serie Resident Evil Revelations. Stando a quanto rivelato da alcune fonti, sembra che lo sviluppo del gioco stia procedendo a gonfie vele.

Resident Evil Revelations 3 dovrebbe essere pronto per la fine del 2021, anno in cui è atteso anche Resident Evil Village.

It's Revelations 3, not Outbreak 3. I won't say more than that for now though. https://t.co/Yl6peklnbX

— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) November 23, 2020