La modalità Riposo di PlayStation 5 causa alcuni problemi alla console

Secondo alcune segnalazioni da parte dei fortunati utenti che sono già in possesso di PlayStation 5, sembra che la nuova console di Sony abbia qualche problema con la modalità Riposo.

Attraverso le pagine di Twitter, Jeff Gertmann ha segnalato di avere riscontrato un crash di Spider-Man: Miles Morales quando ha provato a mettere la console in modalità Riposo mentre giocava.
Al momento, su questa spinosa vicenda, non ci sono indicazioni da parte di Sony.

