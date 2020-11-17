La modalità Riposo di PlayStation 5 causa alcuni problemi alla console

Secondo alcune segnalazioni da parte dei fortunati utenti che sono già in possesso di PlayStation 5, sembra che la nuova console di Sony abbia qualche problema con la modalità Riposo.

Attraverso le pagine di Twitter, Jeff Gertmann ha segnalato di avere riscontrato un crash di Spider-Man: Miles Morales quando ha provato a mettere la console in modalità Riposo mentre giocava.

Al momento, su questa spinosa vicenda, non ci sono indicazioni da parte di Sony.

Seems like putting a PS5 into rest mode while Spider-Man Remastered is running crashes the whole system, forcing that "repair your external drive" process when you start back up. At least that's how it's been for me the few times I've done that today.

— Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) November 11, 2020