Una patch al day one di Demon’s Souls

Photo of Mr. Pink Mr. Pink7 ore faUltimo aggiornamento: 10/11/2020
Un noto modder Lance McDonald ha rivelato oggi attraverso le pagine di Twitter che Demon’s Souls su PlayStation 5 riceverà una patch al day one dal peso di 900MB circa. Stando a quanto rivelato McDonald il gioco richiederà circa 66GB di spazio liberi sulla memoria della console.

Sviluppato da BluePoint Games, Demon’s Souls è un remake dell’omonimo titolo campione di incassi su PlayStation 3, uscito nell’oramai lontano 2010 su PlayStation 3.

