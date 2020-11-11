Una patch al day one di Demon’s Souls

Un noto modder Lance McDonald ha rivelato oggi attraverso le pagine di Twitter che Demon’s Souls su PlayStation 5 riceverà una patch al day one dal peso di 900MB circa. Stando a quanto rivelato McDonald il gioco richiederà circa 66GB di spazio liberi sulla memoria della console.

I think I may have misunderstood the information I am looking at. The Day-1 patch may be 900mb. It's hard for me to understand exactly. It's either 3mb or 900mb lol. Either way of course it's tiny.

