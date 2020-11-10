www.topautoricambi.it
Notizie

Svelati i requisiti PC di Immortal Fenyx Rising

Photo of Mr. Pink Mr. Pink3 ore faUltimo aggiornamento: 09/11/2020
0 85 1 minute read

Ubisoft ha oggi svelato i requisiti minimi e consigliati per poter giocare correttamente a Svelati i requisiti PC di Immortal Fenyx Rising, attesissimo titolo in arrivo su PC e console.

Ecco tutti i requisiti:

Very Low Settings – 720p/30FPS

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD FX-6300
  • Video Card: GeForce GTX 660 / AMD R9 280X
  • VRAM: 2GB NVIDIA / 3GB AMD
  • RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 28GB HDD
  • OS: Windows 7 (64-bit only)

High Settings – 1080p/30FPS

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-8350
  • Video Card: GeForce GTX 970 / AMD R9 290
  • VRAM: 4GB
  • RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 28GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

High Settings – 1080p/60FPS

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 7 1700
  • Video Card: GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 28GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Very High Settings – 1440p/60FPS

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Video Card: GeForce RTX 2070 Super / AMD RX 5700
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 28GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Very High Settings – 4K/30FPS

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Video Card: GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD RX Vega 56
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 28GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Immortals Fenyx Rising sarà disponibile dal 3 dicembre su Stadia, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, Amazon Luna e Switch.

Tags
Photo of Mr. Pink Mr. Pink3 ore faUltimo aggiornamento: 09/11/2020
0 85 1 minute read
Mostra tutto
Photo of Mr. Pink

Mr. Pink

Una carriera da gamer iniziata con Turrican su Commodore 64 e proseguita poi direttamente su Super Mario 64. Credo in un mondo privo di lootbox e di titoli Pay To Win, anche se forse questo resterà solo un sogno...
Back to top button