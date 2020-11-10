Ubisoft ha oggi svelato i requisiti minimi e consigliati per poter giocare correttamente a Svelati i requisiti PC di Immortal Fenyx Rising, attesissimo titolo in arrivo su PC e console.
Ecco tutti i requisiti:
Very Low Settings – 720p/30FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD FX-6300
- Video Card: GeForce GTX 660 / AMD R9 280X
- VRAM: 2GB NVIDIA / 3GB AMD
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 28GB HDD
- OS: Windows 7 (64-bit only)
High Settings – 1080p/30FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-8350
- Video Card: GeForce GTX 970 / AMD R9 290
- VRAM: 4GB
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 28GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
High Settings – 1080p/60FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 7 1700
- Video Card: GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56
- VRAM: 8GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 28GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
Very High Settings – 1440p/60FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Video Card: GeForce RTX 2070 Super / AMD RX 5700
- VRAM: 8GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 28GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
Very High Settings – 4K/30FPS
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Video Card: GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD RX Vega 56
- VRAM: 8GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 28GB SSD
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
Immortals Fenyx Rising sarà disponibile dal 3 dicembre su Stadia, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, Amazon Luna e Switch.