In arrivo un aggiornamento di Marvel’s Spider-Man su PlayStation 4

Photo of Mr. Pink Mr. Pink2 ore faUltimo aggiornamento: 09/11/2020
A pochi giorni dal ritorno di Marvel’s Spider-Man su PlayStation 5 in versione Remastered, Insomniac Games ha comunicato su Twitter che un nuovo aggiornamento della versione  PlayStation 4 del gioco.
In un post pubblicato su Twitter, Insomniac Games ha annunciato che nel suddetto aggiornamento sarà implementata la possibilità di trasferire i salvataggi da PlayStation 4 a PlayStation 5 e sarà possibile utilizzare alcune skin inedite.

