In arrivo un aggiornamento di Marvel’s Spider-Man su PlayStation 4

A pochi giorni dal ritorno di Marvel’s Spider-Man su PlayStation 5 in versione Remastered, Insomniac Games ha comunicato su Twitter che un nuovo aggiornamento della versione PlayStation 4 del gioco.

In un post pubblicato su Twitter, Insomniac Games ha annunciato che nel suddetto aggiornamento sarà implementata la possibilità di trasferire i salvataggi da PlayStation 4 a PlayStation 5 e sarà possibile utilizzare alcune skin inedite.

We have heard you – in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV

