Ufficiale il ritorno di Mass Effect: arriva Mass Effect Legendary Edition!

In occasione dell’ N7 Day, Electronic Arts e BioWare hanno annunciato che nel corso della primavera del 2021 sarà disponibile Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Il cofanetto racchiuderà al suo interno i primi tre capitoli della serie Mass Effect con tutti i DLC con miglioramenti dei modelli, texture, shader e effetti.

Il cofanetto sarà disponibile su PC, PS4, Xbox One e console next gen.

Your choices. Your squad. Your Shepard. Relive the legend in a remastered edition of the highly acclaimed trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives Spring 2021.https://t.co/jLUj8FUGaI pic.twitter.com/vxTKyq4LQ1

— BioWare (@bioware) November 7, 2020