www.topautoricambi.it
Notizie

Ufficiale il ritorno di Mass Effect: arriva Mass Effect Legendary Edition!

Photo of Mr. Pink Mr. Pink15 ore faUltimo aggiornamento: 08/11/2020
0 192 Less than a minute

In occasione dell’ N7 Day, Electronic Arts e BioWare hanno annunciato che nel corso della primavera del 2021 sarà disponibile Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Il cofanetto racchiuderà al suo interno i primi tre capitoli della serie Mass Effect con tutti i DLC con miglioramenti dei modelli, texture, shader e effetti.

Il cofanetto sarà disponibile su PC, PS4, Xbox One e console next gen.

Tags
Photo of Mr. Pink Mr. Pink15 ore faUltimo aggiornamento: 08/11/2020
0 192 Less than a minute
Mostra tutto
Photo of Mr. Pink

Mr. Pink

Una carriera da gamer iniziata con Turrican su Commodore 64 e proseguita poi direttamente su Super Mario 64. Credo in un mondo privo di lootbox e di titoli Pay To Win, anche se forse questo resterà solo un sogno...
Back to top button