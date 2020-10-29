Hades: annunciato il rinvio del cross-save tra PC e Nintendo Switch

Supergiant Games ha annunciato attraverso un post sull’account Twitter che l’update di Hades annunciato qualche tempo fa, che avrebbe aggiunto il cross-save tra PC e Nintendo Switch, non arriverà entro la fine del 2020 come precedentemente annunciato.

Ecco cosa dice il messaggio ai fan che attendevano questo aggiornamento:

Cross-Saves dev update: We are still actively working on this feature and trying to get the important details of it right. The nature of the work means we currently don't have an ETA for when it will be done. We will keep you posted, and thank you for your patience and support. https://t.co/Rzy8sCqLyr

