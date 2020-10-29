www.topautoricambi.it
Hades: annunciato il rinvio del cross-save tra PC e Nintendo Switch

Supergiant Games ha annunciato attraverso un post sull’account Twitter che l’update di Hades annunciato qualche tempo fa, che avrebbe aggiunto il cross-save tra PC e Nintendo Switch, non arriverà entro la fine del 2020 come precedentemente annunciato.

Ecco cosa dice il messaggio ai fan che attendevano questo aggiornamento:

Stiamo ancora lavorando attivamente sul cross-save e stiamo cercando di sistemare nel modo giusto gli ultimi dettagli. La natura di questo lavoro fa sì che non abbiamo una data certa per la pubblicazione. Vi terremo aggiornati, grazie per la pazienza e il supporto.

