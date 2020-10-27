www.topautoricambi.it
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, trapelati alcuni trofei del gioco in esclusiva Sony

Insomniac Games ha pubblicato in queste ore con alcuni post su Twitter, la lista parziale dei trofei di Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

La lista però, come abbiamo detto qui sopra, non è stata pubblicata nella sua interezza per evitare probabili spoiler sulla storia del gioco. Per ottenere il platino dovremo prima completare tutte le attività secondarie, sbloccare tutte le abilità, raccogliere tutti i collezionabili e tantissime altre attività.

Vogliamo ricordarvi che Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales uscirà il 12 novembre 2020 per PlayStation 4PlayStation 5.

