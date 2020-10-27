Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, trapelati alcuni trofei del gioco in esclusiva Sony

Insomniac Games ha pubblicato in queste ore con alcuni post su Twitter, la lista parziale dei trofei di Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
La lista però, come abbiamo detto qui sopra, non è stata pubblicata nella sua interezza per evitare probabili spoiler sulla storia del gioco. Per ottenere il platino dovremo prima completare tutte le attività secondarie, sbloccare tutte le abilità, raccogliere tutti i collezionabili e tantissime altre attività.
Vogliamo ricordarvi che Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales uscirà il 12 novembre 2020 per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5.
⌛ Urban Explorers – Collect all Time Capsules 🥈
📮 Memory Lane – Collect All Postcards 🥈
📦 Salvager – Open all Underground Caches 🥈
⚗️ Under Their Noses – Shut down all Roxxon Labs 🥈
🏢 Underground Undone – Shut down all Underground Hideouts 🥈 pic.twitter.com/nfp8VQ8XFI
— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020
🦏 Rhino Rodeo – Ride Rhino through the mall 🥉
🧵 Hanging by a Thread – Keep the bridge together 🥉
⚡ Overcharge – Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks 🥉
💨 Up and Over – Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy 🥉 pic.twitter.com/91oV1rBmtw
— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020
📸 JJJ Would Be Proud – Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode 🥉
📱 Five Star Review – Complete all FNSM app requests 🥉
🔧 Mod that Suit – Craft a Suit Mod 🥉
🕶️ Look with Better Eyes – Craft a Visor Mod 🥉 pic.twitter.com/MbhXSB00CY
— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020