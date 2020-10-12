Rockstar Games acquisisce Ruffian Games, il team autore di Crackdown 2

In queste ultime ore arriva la notizia che Rockstar Games ha recentemente acquisito Ruffian Games, il team autore di Crackdown 2, rinominandolo Rockstar Dundee.
Lo studio in questione darà un notevole contributo per lo sviluppo di Grand Theft Auto 6, ma la sua esperienza con Halo: The Master Chief Collection potrà servire a Rockstar Games per un probabile remake di Red Dead Redemption, ma nulla di questo è ancora stato confermato.
The team at @RuffianGames is #HIRING. They’re looking for #engineers to work on unspecified titles for @RockstarGames.
Find out which roles are open on the Scottish Games Network https://t.co/u3ofuqNMmL pic.twitter.com/qeEIZlOOgc
— Scottishgames (@scottishgames) October 10, 2019