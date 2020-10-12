www.topautoricambi.it
Notizie

Rockstar Games acquisisce Ruffian Games, il team autore di Crackdown 2

Odore di remaster in giro oppure semplicemente più personale per GTA 6?

Photo of Domenico Coscione Domenico Coscione22 ore faUltimo aggiornamento: 12/10/2020
0 302 Less than a minute

In queste ultime ore arriva la notizia che Rockstar Games ha recentemente acquisito Ruffian Games, il team autore di Crackdown 2, rinominandolo Rockstar Dundee.

Lo studio in questione darà un notevole contributo per lo sviluppo di Grand Theft Auto 6, ma la sua esperienza con Halo: The Master Chief Collection potrà servire a Rockstar Games per un probabile remake di Red Dead Redemption, ma nulla di questo è ancora stato confermato.

Voi cosa ne pensate? Fateci sapere la vostra opinione con un commento qui sotto!

Tags
Photo of Domenico Coscione Domenico Coscione22 ore faUltimo aggiornamento: 12/10/2020
0 302 Less than a minute
Mostra tutto
Photo of Domenico Coscione

Domenico Coscione

Back to top button