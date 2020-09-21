Home
Microsoft conferma l’acquisizione di Bethesda e ZeniMax Media

Attraverso le pagine di Twitter, Microsoft ha annunciato di avere siglato un accordo per acquisire ZeniMax Media, holding che possiede diverse compagnie tra cui Bethesda Softworks.
Oltre a Bethesda Softworks, Microsoft acquisirà anche bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog e Roundhouse Studios, tutti team di sviluppo noti al pubblico per franchise come The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom, Dishonored e Quake.

Cosa ci riserverà il futuro di Xbox dopo questa potentissima acquisizione?


