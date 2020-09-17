PlayStation 5 arriva il 19 novembre! Ecco tutte le informazioni…

Sony ha annunciato che PlayStation 5 uscirà in Europa il 19 novembre. La Digital Edition di PlayStation 5 sarà disponibile al prezzo di 399.99€ La PlayStation 5 con il lettore Ultra HD Blu-ray sarà disponibile al prezzo di 499.99€.

I Giochi di lancio PlayStation 5 dei SIE Worldwide Studios saranno:

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installato su PlayStation 5

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – al prezzo consigliato di 79.99€

Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – al prezzo consigliato 79.99€

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – al prezzo consigliato di 59.99€

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – al prezzo consigliato di 79.99€

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – al prezzo consigliato 69.99€

SIE ha anche annunciato il prezzo dei seguenti accessori che verranno lanciati insieme alla console:

DualSense™ Wireless Controller (standalone) al prezzo consigliato di 69.99€

PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – con supporto audio 3D e doppio microfono con cancellazione del rumore al prezzo consigliato di 99.99€

HD Camera – con doppia lente a 1080p per consentire ai giocatori di trasmettere i propri momenti epici durante le sessioni di gameplay al prezzo consigliato di 59.99€

Media Remote – per navigare agevolmente tra i film e i servizi al prezzo consigliato di 29.99€

DualSense™ Charging Station – per caricare facilmente due DualSense Wireless Controller al prezzo consigliato di 29.99€

Inoltre, SIE ha rivelato la PlayStation Plus Collection, una gamma curata di giochi di PS4 che hanno definito la generazione, la quale sarà disponibile in download per i membri del PlayStation Plus su PS5. La collezione PS Plus include giochi acclamati dalla critica, tra cui Batman ™ Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 e molti altri.

Ecco invece le specifiche tecniche della console:

PlayStation®5 Specifications

CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2” 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 825GB 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) Optical Drive Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAV BD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAV BD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAV DVD ~3.2xCLV PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc Video Out HDMI™ OUT port

Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech Dimensions PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth) (excludes largest projection, excludes Base) PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth) (excludes largest projection, excludes Base) Weight PS5: 4.5kg PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg Power PS5: 350W PS5 Digital Edition: 340W Input/Output USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB) USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2

USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) Networking Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Bluetooth® 5.1

DualSense™ Wireless Controller Specifications