PlayStation 5 arriva il 19 novembre! Ecco tutte le informazioni…
Sony ha annunciato che PlayStation 5 uscirà in Europa il 19 novembre. La Digital Edition di PlayStation 5 sarà disponibile al prezzo di 399.99€ La PlayStation 5 con il lettore Ultra HD Blu-ray sarà disponibile al prezzo di 499.99€.
I Giochi di lancio PlayStation 5 dei SIE Worldwide Studios saranno:
- Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installato su PlayStation 5
- Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – al prezzo consigliato di 79.99€
- Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – al prezzo consigliato 79.99€
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – al prezzo consigliato di 59.99€
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – al prezzo consigliato di 79.99€
- Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – al prezzo consigliato 69.99€
SIE ha anche annunciato il prezzo dei seguenti accessori che verranno lanciati insieme alla console:
- DualSense™ Wireless Controller (standalone) al prezzo consigliato di 69.99€
- PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – con supporto audio 3D e doppio microfono con cancellazione del rumore al prezzo consigliato di 99.99€
- HD Camera – con doppia lente a 1080p per consentire ai giocatori di trasmettere i propri momenti epici durante le sessioni di gameplay al prezzo consigliato di 59.99€
- Media Remote – per navigare agevolmente tra i film e i servizi al prezzo consigliato di 29.99€
- DualSense™ Charging Station – per caricare facilmente due DualSense Wireless Controller al prezzo consigliato di 29.99€
Inoltre, SIE ha rivelato la PlayStation Plus Collection, una gamma curata di giochi di PS4 che hanno definito la generazione, la quale sarà disponibile in download per i membri del PlayStation Plus su PS5. La collezione PS Plus include giochi acclamati dalla critica, tra cui Batman ™ Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 e molti altri.
Ecco invece le specifiche tecniche della console:
PlayStation®5 Specifications
|CPU
|x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”
|8 Cores / 16 Threads
|Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz
|GPU
|AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine
|Ray Tracing Acceleration
|Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)
|System Memory
|GDDR6 16GB
|448GB/s Bandwidth
|SSD
|825GB
|5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)
|Optical Drive
|Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAV
BD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAV
BD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAV
DVD ~3.2xCLV
|PS5 Game Disc
|Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc
|Video Out
|HDMI™ OUT port
Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)
|Audio
|“Tempest” 3D AudioTech
|Dimensions
|PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)
(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)
PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)
(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)
|Weight
|PS5: 4.5kg
PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg
|Power
|PS5: 350W
PS5 Digital Edition: 340W
|Input/Output
|USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB)
USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2
|Networking
|Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)
IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth® 5.1
DualSense™ Wireless Controller Specifications
|Dimensions
|Approx. 160mm x 66mm x 106mm (excludes largest projection) (width x height x depth)
|Weight
|Approx. 280g
|Buttons
|PS button, Create button, Options button,
Directional buttons (Up/Down/Left/Right), Action buttons (Triangle, Circle, Cross, Square),
R1/L1 button,
R2/L2 button (with Trigger Effect)
Left stick / L3 button, Right stick / R3 button, Touch Pad button, MUTE button
|Touch Pad
|2 Point Touch Pad, Capacitive Type, Click Mechanism
|Motion Sensor
|Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)
|Audio
|Built-in Microphone Array, Built-in Mono Speaker, Stereo Headset Jack
Output : 48kHz/16bit, Input : 24kHz/16bit
|Feedback
|Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Vibration (haptic feedback by dual actuators), Indicators (Light bar / Player indicator / MUTE status)
|Ports
|USB Type-C® port (Hi-Speed USB), Stereo Headset Jack, Charging Terminals
|Communication
|Wireless
|Bluetooth® Ver5.1
|Wired
|USB connection (HID, Audio)
|Battery
|Type
|Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
|Voltage
|DC 3.65V
|Capacity
|1,560mAh