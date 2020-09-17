Home
PlayStation 5 arriva il 19 novembre! Ecco tutte le informazioni…

Sony ha annunciato che PlayStation 5 uscirà in Europa il 19 novembre. La Digital Edition di PlayStation 5 sarà disponibile al prezzo  di 399.99€ La PlayStation 5 con il lettore Ultra HD Blu-ray sarà disponibile al prezzo di 499.99€.

I Giochi di lancio PlayStation 5 dei SIE Worldwide Studios saranno:

  • Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installato su PlayStation 5
  • Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – al prezzo consigliato di 79.99€
  • Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – al prezzo consigliato 79.99€
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – al prezzo consigliato di 59.99€
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – al prezzo consigliato di 79.99€
  • Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – al prezzo consigliato 69.99€

SIE ha anche annunciato il prezzo dei seguenti accessori che verranno lanciati insieme alla console:

  • DualSense™ Wireless Controller (standalone) al prezzo consigliato di 69.99€
  • PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – con supporto audio 3D e doppio microfono con cancellazione del rumore al prezzo consigliato di 99.99€
  • HD Camera – con doppia lente a 1080p per consentire ai giocatori di trasmettere i propri momenti epici durante le sessioni di gameplay al prezzo consigliato di 59.99€
  • Media Remote – per navigare agevolmente tra i film e i servizi al prezzo consigliato di 29.99€
  • DualSense™ Charging Station – per caricare facilmente due DualSense Wireless Controller al prezzo consigliato di 29.99€

Inoltre, SIE ha rivelato la PlayStation Plus Collection, una gamma curata di giochi di PS4 che hanno definito la generazione, la quale sarà disponibile in download per i membri del PlayStation Plus su PS5. La collezione PS Plus include giochi acclamati dalla critica, tra cui Batman ™ Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 e molti altri.

Ecco invece le specifiche tecniche della console:

 

PlayStation®5 Specifications

CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”
8 Cores / 16 Threads
Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz
GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine
Ray Tracing Acceleration
Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)
System Memory GDDR6 16GB
448GB/s Bandwidth
SSD 825GB
5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)
Optical Drive Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAV

BD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAV

BD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAV

DVD ~3.2xCLV
PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc
Video Out HDMI™ OUT port
Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)
Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech
Dimensions PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)

(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)

PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)

(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)
Weight PS5: 4.5kg

PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg
Power PS5: 350W

PS5 Digital Edition: 340W
Input/Output USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB)

USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2
USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)
Networking Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)

IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth® 5.1

DualSense™ Wireless Controller Specifications

Dimensions Approx. 160mm x 66mm x 106mm (excludes largest projection) (width x height x depth)
Weight Approx. 280g
Buttons PS button, Create button, Options button, 

Directional buttons (Up/Down/Left/Right), Action buttons (Triangle, Circle, Cross, Square),

R1/L1 button, 

R2/L2 button (with Trigger Effect)

Left stick / L3 button, Right stick / R3 button, Touch Pad button, MUTE button
Touch Pad 2 Point Touch Pad, Capacitive Type, Click Mechanism
Motion Sensor Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)
Audio Built-in Microphone Array, Built-in Mono Speaker, Stereo Headset Jack

Output : 48kHz/16bit, Input : 24kHz/16bit
Feedback Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Vibration (haptic feedback by dual actuators), Indicators (Light bar / Player indicator / MUTE status)
Ports USB Type-C® port (Hi-Speed USB), Stereo Headset Jack, Charging Terminals
Communication Wireless  Bluetooth® Ver5.1
Wired USB connection (HID, Audio)
Battery Type Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Voltage DC 3.65V
Capacity 1,560mAh

