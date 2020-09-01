Capcom: Resident Evil Village sarà presente al Tokyo Game Show 2020

Capcom ha annunciato ufficialmente che nella sua line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2020 sarà presente anche Resident Evil Village.

Anche il Tokyo Game Show 2020, come tutti gli altri eventi già svolti e che si svolgeranno durante quest anno, sarà completamente online il 26 settembre 2020 e il 27 settembre 2020. Nella sua line-up inoltre, è confermata la presenza di Street Fighter V: Champion Edition ma, al momento, nient’altro sembra essere stato ufficializzato.

Cosa vi aspettate da questo Tokyo Game Show 2020? Fatecelo sapere con un commento!

Resident Evil Village will be part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online and Capcom's own TGS LIVE 2020!https://t.co/jXTSrLQqkI

We know that gamers were excited to learn more in August so we apologize for the delay. Stay tuned.#REVillage #ResidentEvil

— Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) September 1, 2020