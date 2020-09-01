Home
Capcom: Resident Evil Village sarà presente al Tokyo Game Show 2020

Notizie By 01/09/2020

Capcom  ha annunciato ufficialmente che nella sua line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2020 sarà presente anche Resident Evil Village.

Anche il Tokyo Game Show 2020, come tutti gli altri eventi già svolti e che si svolgeranno durante quest anno, sarà completamente online il 26 settembre 2020 e il 27 settembre 2020. Nella sua line-up inoltre, è confermata la presenza di Street Fighter V: Champion Edition ma, al momento, nient’altro sembra essere stato ufficializzato.

Cosa vi aspettate da questo Tokyo Game Show 2020? Fatecelo sapere con un commento!


Domenico Coscione

