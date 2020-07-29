Cyberpunk 2077: il secondo appuntamento con il Night City Wire tornerà presto!
Notizie 29/07/2020
Arriva attraverso Twitter l’annuncio che il secondo appuntamento con il Night City Wire, l’evento incentrato sul titolo di CD Projekt RED, ovvero Cyberpunk 2077, arriverà molto presto.
Alla domanda di un fan sull’account ufficiale che domandava quando avremo visto il prossimo Night City Wire, la risposta è stata semplicemente “presto” lasciando intendere che non mancherà molto alla nuova presentazione del titolo.
Vogliamo ricordarvi che Cyberpunk 2077 uscirà il 19 novembre 2020 per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X e PC.
Soon 😉
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 27, 2020