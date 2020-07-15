Ghost of Tsushima: rilasciato un tema dinamico per celebrare la sua uscita
PlayStation e Sucker Punch hanno pensato di condividere un codice per scaricare un tema dinamico sulle nostre console PlayStation 4 dedicato a Ghost of Tsushima.
Nel tweet in calce alla notizia troverete i codici per ogni tipologia di Store, nel caso abbiate account stranieri, ma quello per lo Store Europeo è il seguente: 8T2T-CRNJ-FM72. Il tema vede protagonista Jin, con una forte luce alle spalle e una fitta foresta che formano uno sfondo davvero evocativo.
@neoprime33 One week to go! Celebrate with this #GhostofTsushima Dynamic Theme.
Americas: 5NEC-F9N4-75M8
Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 8T2T-CRNJ-FM72
Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3
Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8
Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH
