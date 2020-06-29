Resident Evil 4 Remake: arrivano nuove indiscrezioni da Dusk Golem

Arrivano nuove indiscrezioni su Resident Evil 4 Remake, il presunto rifacimento del quarto capitolo della saga realizzata da Capcom, dall’utente Twitter conosciuto con il nome di Dusk Golem.

Stando alle sue indicazioni, la storia del quarto capitolo sarebbe più lunga con l’aggiunta di nuovi contenuti oltre ad aggiungere nuove mappe e oggetti presenti all’interno del gioco, aumentandone effettivamente la longevità. Tutti questi cambiamenti hanno portato Capcom alla decisione di rivelare qualcosa almeno nel 2022.

Ovviamente, le notizie contenute in questa news sono da considerarsi rumor e quindi vanno prese con le dovute precauzioni.

(1/2) This is the last RE4 Remake question I'll answer for a while (I know more than most on RE4 Remake right now, but there's a LOT I don't know at this point in time, & the things I do know mostly are best to be seen than talked about literally a year or so before the game's https://t.co/0C01IzH4Rt

— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 24, 2020