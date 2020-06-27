Home
Call of Duty: Warzone, potrebbero arrivare gli zombie?

Notizie By 27/06/2020

Secondo alcune indiscrezioni sarebbe previsto l’arrivo di una modalità zombie su Call of Duty: Warzone, lo sparatutto multiplayer di Infinity Ward Raven Software.

L’account Twitter conosciuto con il nome ModernWarzone, che già in precedenza ha predetto alcune novità in modo molto accurato rivelatesi poi vere, ha mostrato un poster presente nella mappa chiamata Farmland, che richiama in maniera quasi confermata la suddetta modalità.

Ovviamente, le informazioni qui contenute sono da considerarsi rumor e quindi non veritiere al momento.


