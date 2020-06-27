Call of Duty: Warzone, potrebbero arrivare gli zombie?

Secondo alcune indiscrezioni sarebbe previsto l’arrivo di una modalità zombie su Call of Duty: Warzone, lo sparatutto multiplayer di Infinity Ward e Raven Software.

L’account Twitter conosciuto con il nome ModernWarzone, che già in precedenza ha predetto alcune novità in modo molto accurato rivelatesi poi vere, ha mostrato un poster presente nella mappa chiamata Farmland, che richiama in maniera quasi confermata la suddetta modalità.

Ovviamente, le informazioni qui contenute sono da considerarsi rumor e quindi non veritiere al momento.

New references to zombies on the #Warzone map!

Unsure if this posted was in Farmland all along, or was recently added but this is the first we’re seeing of it!

There are also documents throughout the map that specifically refer to Spaceland zombies 👀 #CallOfDuty #Cod2020 pic.twitter.com/xGnNpDKaJJ

— ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 25, 2020