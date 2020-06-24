Home
Minecraft Dungeon: arriva il Nether Update

Notizie By 24/06/2020

Arriva un nuovo aggiornamento per Minecraft Dungeon che espande il mondo di gioco creato da Mojang Studios chiamato Nether Update.

Ecco cosa porterà questa nuova espansione:

  • Nuovi oggetti come Netherite Scrap, Netherite Armor, Netherite Tools, Lodestone Compass e molti altri
  • Nuovi mob come Piglins, Zoglins, Hoglins e Striders
  • Nuove strutture come Ruined Portals, Nether Fossils, Basalt Pillars e Bastion Remnants
  • Nuovi biomi, ovvero Soul Sand Valley, Warped Forest, Crimson Forest, Basalt Deltas e Nether Wastes
  • Nuovi incantamenti e tanti nuovi blocchi

Vogliamo ricordarvi che il Nether Update per Minecraft Dungeon ègia disponibile gratuitamente per PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchPC.


Avatar
Domenico Coscione

