Minecraft Dungeon: arriva il Nether Update
Notizie 24/06/2020
Arriva un nuovo aggiornamento per Minecraft Dungeon che espande il mondo di gioco creato da Mojang Studios chiamato Nether Update.
Ecco cosa porterà questa nuova espansione:
- Nuovi oggetti come Netherite Scrap, Netherite Armor, Netherite Tools, Lodestone Compass e molti altri
- Nuovi mob come Piglins, Zoglins, Hoglins e Striders
- Nuove strutture come Ruined Portals, Nether Fossils, Basalt Pillars e Bastion Remnants
- Nuovi biomi, ovvero Soul Sand Valley, Warped Forest, Crimson Forest, Basalt Deltas e Nether Wastes
- Nuovi incantamenti e tanti nuovi blocchi
Vogliamo ricordarvi che il Nether Update per Minecraft Dungeon ègia disponibile gratuitamente per PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC.