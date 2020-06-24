Minecraft Dungeon: arriva il Nether Update

Arriva un nuovo aggiornamento per Minecraft Dungeon che espande il mondo di gioco creato da Mojang Studios chiamato Nether Update.

Ecco cosa porterà questa nuova espansione:

Nuovi oggetti come Netherite Scrap, Netherite Armor, Netherite Tools, Lodestone Compass e molti altri

Nuovi mob come Piglins, Zoglins, Hoglins e Striders

Nuove strutture come Ruined Portals, Nether Fossils, Basalt Pillars e Bastion Remnants

Nuovi biomi, ovvero Soul Sand Valley, Warped Forest, Crimson Forest, Basalt Deltas e Nether Wastes

Nuovi incantamenti e tanti nuovi blocchi

Vogliamo ricordarvi che il Nether Update per Minecraft Dungeon ègia disponibile gratuitamente per PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC.