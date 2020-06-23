Ghost of Tsushima entra ufficialmente in fase Gold

Sucker Punch ha comunicato tramite un tweet che Ghost of Tsushima è entrato ufficialmente in Fase Gold.

Con fase Gold s’intende che lo sviluppo del gioco è finito e che si avvia alla masterizzazione di massa, per la versione disco, e alla distribuzione digitale. Il messaggio, che trovate in calce alla notizia, dice:

Vogliamo ricordarvi che Ghost of Tsushima uscirà il 17 luglio 2019 in esclusiva per PlayStation 4.

We’re thrilled to announce that #GhostOfTsushima has gone GOLD! This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and we can’t wait to get it into your hands on July 17! pic.twitter.com/nidZvlqIIk

