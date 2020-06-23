Ghost of Tsushima entra ufficialmente in fase Gold
Sucker Punch ha comunicato tramite un tweet che Ghost of Tsushima è entrato ufficialmente in Fase Gold.
Con fase Gold s’intende che lo sviluppo del gioco è finito e che si avvia alla masterizzazione di massa, per la versione disco, e alla distribuzione digitale. Il messaggio, che trovate in calce alla notizia, dice:
Siamo emozionati di annunciare che Ghost of Tsushima è entrato in gold! Queso è il punto culminante di anni di duro lavoro da parte del nostro team e non vediamo l’ora che ci possiate mettere le mani sopra dal 17 luglio!
Vogliamo ricordarvi che Ghost of Tsushima uscirà il 17 luglio 2019 in esclusiva per PlayStation 4.
We’re thrilled to announce that #GhostOfTsushima has gone GOLD! This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and we can’t wait to get it into your hands on July 17! pic.twitter.com/nidZvlqIIk
— Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) June 22, 2020