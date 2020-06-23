Deals With Gold della settimana su Xbox 360 e Xbox One
Notizie 23/06/2020
Come ogni settimana, anche quest’oggi Microsoft ha divulgato la lista dei titoli che entrano a far parte dei Deals with Gold. Gli sconti in questione saranno attivi fino alle ore 12:00PM del 14 aprile. Tra i vari sconti possiamo notare Control, Soma e Borderlands 3.
Ecco tutti i titoli in sconto:
GIOCHI XBOX ONE
- 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Aborigenus Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 90% Super Savings Sale
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Amnesia: Collection Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Azkend 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- Battle Knights Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- Ben 10 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- Bombfest Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG*
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Braveland Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- BUNDLE – Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Chroma Squad Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Control Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Crawl Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Savings Sale
- de Blob Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Savings Sale
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale
- Detective Stories Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale
- Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- DiRT Rally 2.0 Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One Game 55% Spotlight Sale
- Doughlings: Arcade Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG*
- Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- Eternity: The Last Unicorn Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Extinction Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight Sale
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Fantasy Worlds Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Flockers Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Friday The 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- GRID Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- Guts & Glory Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Add-On 85% Super Savings Sale
- Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- How To Survive 2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- I Am Bread Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4 Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Metro 2033 Redux Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- MotoGP 17 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- MotoGP 20 Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- MXGP2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Spotlight Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
- ONRUSH Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale
- ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale
- Overcooked!: The Lost Morsel Add-On 70% Spotlight Sale
- Party Hard Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- Penarium Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Super Savings Sale
- Project CARS – Digital Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Raging Justice Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Real Farm Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 75% Super Savings Sale
- Reus Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale
- RIDE 2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Risk of Rain 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Super Savings Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Savings Sale
- SOMA Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Spectrum Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Stranded Deep Xbox One Game 20% DWG*
- Strider Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Super Savings Sale
- Super Volley Blast Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Symmetry Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
- Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One Game 10% DWG*
- The Banner Saga Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- The Escapists Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
- The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
- The Escapists DLC Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- The Golf Club 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
- theHunter: Call of the Wild Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Thumper Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
- Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
- Transference Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Trials Fusion Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Super Savings Sale
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Savings Sale
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Savings Sale
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
- Valkyria Revolution Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Virginia Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
- Void Vikings Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
- Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
- Yooka-Laylee Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
- ZOMBI Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
GIOCHI XBOX 360
- Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 67% Super Savings Sale
- Black Knight Sword Arcade 75% DWG*
- Brothers in Arms: HH Backward Compatible 40% Super Savings Sale
- Darksiders Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
- Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- I Am Alive Backward Compatible 70% Super Savings Sale
- MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Outland Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Prince of Persia Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Prince of Persia Classic Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 67% Super Savings Sale
- Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 70% Super Savings Sale
- Sonic Adventure Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic CD Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic Free Riders Games On Demand 50% DWG*
- Sonic Generations Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Fighters Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Hedgehog Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- Sonic Unleashed Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
- SpongeBob Underpants Slam! Games On Demand 75% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 50% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 50% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Backward Compatible 50% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 67% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 67% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
- Trials Fusion Games On Demand 75% Super Savings Sale
- Trials HD Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale