Deals With Gold della settimana su Xbox 360 e Xbox One

23/06/2020
Come ogni settimana, anche quest’oggi Microsoft ha divulgato la lista dei titoli che entrano a far parte dei Deals with Gold. Gli sconti in questione saranno attivi fino alle ore 12:00PM del 14 aprile. Tra i vari sconti possiamo notare  Control, Soma e Borderlands 3.

Ecco tutti i titoli in sconto:

GIOCHI XBOX ONE

  • 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
  • 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Aborigenus Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 90% Super Savings Sale
  • Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Amnesia: Collection Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Azkend 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Battle Knights Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Ben 10 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Bombfest Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG*
  • Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Braveland Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG*
  • Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • BUNDLE – Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Chroma Squad Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Control Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Crawl Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Savings Sale
  • de Blob Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Detective Stories Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One Game 55% Spotlight Sale
  • Doughlings: Arcade Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG*
  • Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
  • eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • Eternity: The Last Unicorn Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Extinction Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Fantasy Worlds Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Flockers Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Friday The 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • GRID Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
  • GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Guts & Glory Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Add-On 85% Super Savings Sale
  • Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • How To Survive 2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • I Am Bread Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4 Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
  • Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Metro 2033 Redux Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
  • MotoGP 17 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • MotoGP 20 Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • MXGP2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Spotlight Sale
  • One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
  • One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
  • ONRUSH Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale
  • ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Overcooked!: The Lost Morsel Add-On 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Party Hard Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Penarium Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Project CARS – Digital Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Raging Justice Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Real Farm Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale
  • Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Reus Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale
  • RIDE 2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Risk of Rain 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Savings Sale
  • SOMA Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Spectrum Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Stranded Deep Xbox One Game 20% DWG*
  • Strider Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Super Volley Blast Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Symmetry Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG*
  • Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One Game 10% DWG*
  • The Banner Saga Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • The Escapists Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
  • The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
  • The Escapists DLC Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • The Golf Club 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale
  • The Ultimate Sonic Bundle Xbox One Game 25% DWG*
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG*
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG*
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Thumper Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 75% DWG*
  • Transference Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Trials Fusion Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale
  • Valkyria Revolution Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Virginia Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale
  • Void Vikings Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Yooka-Laylee Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale
  • ZOMBI Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale


GIOCHI XBOX 360

  • Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward Compatible 67% Super Savings Sale
  • Black Knight Sword Arcade 75% DWG*
  • Brothers in Arms: HH Backward Compatible 40% Super Savings Sale
  • Darksiders Backward Compatible 75% DWG*
  • Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • I Am Alive Backward Compatible 70% Super Savings Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • Outland Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Prince of Persia Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Prince of Persia Classic Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Rayman 3 HD Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Rayman Legends Backward Compatible 67% Super Savings Sale
  • Rayman Origins Backward Compatible 70% Super Savings Sale
  • Sonic Adventure Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Sonic CD Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Sonic Free Riders Games On Demand 50% DWG*
  • Sonic Generations Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Sonic the Fighters Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Sonic the Hedgehog Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • Sonic Unleashed Backward Compatible 50% DWG*
  • SpongeBob Underpants Slam! Games On Demand 75% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 50% Super Savings Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 50% Super Savings Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Backward Compatible 50% Super Savings Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 67% Super Savings Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 67% Super Savings Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale
  • Trials Fusion Games On Demand 75% Super Savings Sale
  • Trials HD Backward Compatible 60% Super Savings Sale

