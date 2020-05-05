Deals With Gold della settimana su Xbox 360 e Xbox One
Notizie 05/05/2020
Come ogni settimana, anche quest’oggi Microsoft ha divulgato la lista dei titoli che entrano a far parte dei Deals with Gold. Gli sconti in questione saranno attivi fino alle ore 12:00PM del 12 maggio. Tra i vari sconti possiamo notare Sonic Mania, Grand Theft Auto V e Mortal Kombat 11.
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|7th Sector
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Baja: Edge of Control HD
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Battlefield V Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Coffee Talk
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG
|EA Sports FIFA 20
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|EA SPORTS UFC 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|FIFA The Journey Trilogy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG
|Flockers
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG
|Glass Masquerade 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox Game Pass
|55%
|DWG
|Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol. 1
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Infinite Adventures
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|NHL 20
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Outbreak: The Undying Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Planet Alpha
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Shantae: Costume Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Sonic Mania
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Strange Brigade
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|The Office Quest
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2018
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Vambrace: Cold Soul
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DWG
|XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Yakuza 0
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG
Xbox 360
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Things on Wheels*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG