Le uscite di questa settimana (27/04-01/05)
Notizie 27/04/2020
Questa ultima settimana di aprile porta sulle nostre console e PC una serie di titoli non di spicco, ma che potrebbero interessare molti giocatori.
Tra i titoli sicuramente più interessanti, segnaliamo Daymare: 1998 (il porting della versione PC su console), Gears Tactics e il ritorno dopo 5 lustri di Streets of Rage con il quarto capitolo. Questi ultimi due titoli saranno disponibili per i possessori di Game Pass su Xbox One e PC
Ecco qua la lista completa delle uscite
Lunedì 27 aprile
- Mosquitoes and Zombies | PC
- AdaptaTank | PC
- Derange | PC
- Wasted World | PC
- Shattered Hourglass | PC
- Knock Harder | PC
Martedì 28 aprile
- Moving Out | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Inner Friend | PS4, Xbox One
- Telling Lies | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- SnowRunner | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Sakura Wars | PS4
- Gun Crazy | PS4
- Gears Tactics | PC
- Daymare: 1998 | PS4, Xbox One
- Ghost Sweeper | Xbox One
- Ninja Club | Switch
- Doudy | PC
- Winter War | PC, Mac
- Unlanded | PC
- Beyond The Underworld | PC
- Wild Russia | PC
- Mahou Arms | PC
Mercoledì 29 aprile
- Active Neurons | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One
- Gun Crazy | Xbox One
- Dread Nautical | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Shred! 2 | Xbox One
- StarCrossed | Xbox One, Switch
- Crawlers and Brawlers | Xbox One
- Pay Me In Colors | PC, Mac
- CuYo | PC
- Shank n’ Bake | PC, Mac
- Gotcha | PC
- Riposte! | PC
- Are You A Wizard | PC, Mac
Giovedì 30 aprile
- Book of Demons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Fairy Knights | Switch
- Levelhead | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare | Xbox One, PC
- Streets of Rage 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Strikers 1945 | PC
- Sega Ages G-LOC Air Battle | Switch
- Pocket Arcade Story | Switch
- My Secret Pets! | Switch
- War-Torn Dreams | Switch
- Bubble | Switch
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots | Switch
- Ministry Of Broadcast | Switch
- Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
- Mushroom Heroes | Switch
- Code Romantic | PC
- Cyber Battle 69 | PC
- Family Mysteries 2 Echoes Of Tomorrow | PC, Mac
- Puzzle Pelago A Drag & Drop Economy | PC, Mac
Venerdì 1 maggio
- Super Toy Cars 2 | Xbox One
- Chop Is Dish | Xbox One
- Arcade Spirits | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Robot Squad Simulator X | Xbox One
- Miden Tower | Xbox One, PC
- Gun Crazy | Switch
- Fight The Horror | Xbox One
- 911 Operator Deluxe Edition | Switch
- Swapperoo | Switch
- Down The Rabbit Hole | PSVR
- YoloMouse | PC
- SpinZap | PC
- Zombies Don’t Drive | PC
- Briefcase Inc. | PC
- Battle Team | PC
- Roller Riot | PC