Le uscite di questa settimana (27/04-01/05)

Questa ultima settimana di aprile porta sulle nostre console e PC una serie di titoli non di spicco, ma che potrebbero interessare molti giocatori.

Tra i titoli sicuramente più interessanti, segnaliamo Daymare: 1998 (il porting della versione PC su console), Gears Tactics e il ritorno dopo 5 lustri di Streets of Rage con il quarto capitolo. Questi ultimi due titoli saranno disponibili per i possessori di Game Pass su Xbox One e PC

Ecco qua la lista completa delle uscite

Lunedì 27 aprile

  • Mosquitoes and Zombies | PC
  • AdaptaTank | PC
  • Derange | PC
  • Wasted World | PC
  • Shattered Hourglass | PC
  • Knock Harder | PC

Martedì 28 aprile

  • Moving Out | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Inner Friend | PS4, Xbox One
  • Telling Lies | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • SnowRunner | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Sakura Wars | PS4
  • Gun Crazy | PS4
  • Gears Tactics | PC
  • Daymare: 1998 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Ghost Sweeper | Xbox One
  • Ninja Club | Switch
  • Doudy | PC
  • Winter War | PC, Mac
  • Unlanded | PC
  • Beyond The Underworld | PC
  • Wild Russia | PC
  • Mahou Arms | PC

Mercoledì 29 aprile

  • Active Neurons | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One
  • Gun Crazy | Xbox One
  • Dread Nautical | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Shred! 2 | Xbox One
  • StarCrossed | Xbox One, Switch
  • Crawlers and Brawlers | Xbox One
  • Pay Me In Colors | PC, Mac
  • CuYo | PC
  • Shank n’ Bake | PC, Mac
  • Gotcha | PC
  • Riposte! | PC
  • Are You A Wizard | PC, Mac

Giovedì 30 aprile

  • Book of Demons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Fairy Knights | Switch
  • Levelhead | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare | Xbox One, PC
  • Streets of Rage 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Strikers 1945 | PC
  • Sega Ages G-LOC Air Battle | Switch
  • Pocket Arcade Story | Switch
  • My Secret Pets! | Switch
  • War-Torn Dreams | Switch
  • Bubble | Switch
  • The Four Kings Casino and Slots | Switch
  • Ministry Of Broadcast | Switch
  • Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
  • Mushroom Heroes | Switch
  • Code Romantic | PC
  • Cyber Battle 69 | PC
  • Family Mysteries 2 Echoes Of Tomorrow | PC, Mac
  • Puzzle Pelago A Drag & Drop Economy | PC, Mac

Venerdì 1 maggio

  • Super Toy Cars 2 | Xbox One
  • Chop Is Dish | Xbox One
  • Arcade Spirits | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Robot Squad Simulator X | Xbox One
  • Miden Tower | Xbox One, PC
  • Gun Crazy | Switch
  • Fight The Horror | Xbox One
  • 911 Operator Deluxe Edition | Switch
  • Swapperoo | Switch
  • Down The Rabbit Hole | PSVR
  • YoloMouse | PC
  • SpinZap | PC
  • Zombies Don’t Drive | PC
  • Briefcase Inc. | PC
  • Battle Team | PC
  • Roller Riot | PC

