Home
Cyberpunk 2077: presentata la nuova fazione Arasaka Corp.

Cyberpunk 2077: presentata la nuova fazione Arasaka Corp.

Notizie By 17/04/2020

Dopo la recente presentazione del controller per Xbox One a tema Cyberpunk 2077, arriva una nuova rivelazione per quanto riguarda il titolo più atteso sviluppato dai ragazzi di CD Projekt RED.

Infatti, in queste ore è stata presentata una nuova fazione che potremo trovare all’interno del gioco chiamata Arasaka Corp. ovvero una corporazione molto importante che opera a Night City.

Vogliamo ricordarvi che Cyberpunk 2077 arriverà il 17 settembre 2020 per PlayStation 4, Xbox One PC.


Avatar
Domenico Coscione

Scrivi per noi
Tags:, , , , ,

Related Posts

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com