Cyberpunk 2077: presentata la nuova fazione Arasaka Corp.

Dopo la recente presentazione del controller per Xbox One a tema Cyberpunk 2077, arriva una nuova rivelazione per quanto riguarda il titolo più atteso sviluppato dai ragazzi di CD Projekt RED.

Infatti, in queste ore è stata presentata una nuova fazione che potremo trovare all’interno del gioco chiamata Arasaka Corp. ovvero una corporazione molto importante che opera a Night City.

Vogliamo ricordarvi che Cyberpunk 2077 arriverà il 17 settembre 2020 per PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC.

Arasaka Corp. is a family firm from Japan. They're known for providing corporate security, banking, and legal services. One of the most influential megacorporations in 2077, their weapons and vehicles are among the most sought after by police and security forces. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/ni2jjbeUZf

— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 15, 2020