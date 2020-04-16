Home
Phantasy Star Online 2 arriva in Open Beta su Xbox One

Phantasy Star Online 2 arriva in Open Beta su Xbox One

Notizie By 16/04/2020

È stato annunciato ufficialmente tramite un tweet l’arrivo della open beta di Phantasy Star Online 2 su Xbox One.

Per poter accedere al gioco di ruolo free-to-play sulla vostra console di casa Microsoft dovrete essere abbonati a Xbox Live e scaricarlo semplicemente dallo Store. In arrivo su PC tra qualche settimana, e anche su PlayStation 4 in futuro, sarà supportato il cross-play con Xbox One ed è doppiato e tradotto totalmente in inglese.


Avatar
Domenico Coscione

Scrivi per noi
Tags:, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com