Phantasy Star Online 2 arriva in Open Beta su Xbox One

È stato annunciato ufficialmente tramite un tweet l’arrivo della open beta di Phantasy Star Online 2 su Xbox One.

Per poter accedere al gioco di ruolo free-to-play sulla vostra console di casa Microsoft dovrete essere abbonati a Xbox Live e scaricarlo semplicemente dallo Store. In arrivo su PC tra qualche settimana, e anche su PlayStation 4 in futuro, sarà supportato il cross-play con Xbox One ed è doppiato e tradotto totalmente in inglese.

Today Phantasy Star Online 2 ends its Open Beta Test and officially launches on @Xbox One! Visit https://t.co/x4KvLpQ6YB to find out what's in store for April 2020!

PC players, the wait is almost over. #PSO2NA will launch on Windows 10 next month! #JoinARKS pic.twitter.com/3BmOhK7Va3

— Phantasy Star Online 2 (NA) (@play_pso2) April 15, 2020