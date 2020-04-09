Gears Tactics: Microsoft ne rivela la lista Obiettivi

Dopo l’annuncio effettuato durante l’Inside Xbox che confermava l’entrata nella fase GOLD di Gears Tactics, in data odierna Microsoft ha pubblicato la lista completa degli Obiettivi.

Prima di lasciarvi leggere la lista, vogliamo dirvi che non manca qualche spoiler sulla storia del gioco quindi se volete evitarli non leggetela assolutamente!

Ecco la lista dei 50 obiettivi per un totale di 1000G:

World on Fire: Secret Achievement – 5 G

Hell of a shot: Secret Achievement – 10 G

The bigger they are, the harder they fall: Secret Achievement – 10 G

Maybe too much spine… Secret Achievement – 10 G

Broken hand, broken heart: Secret Achievement – 20 G

Dead men tell no tales: Secret Achievement – 20 G

Champion of Vasgar: Complete all Campaign Acts (any difficulty). – 40 G

Hero of Vasgar: Complete all Campaign Acts on Experienced or Insane difficulty. – 60 G

Savior of Vasgar: Complete all Campaign Acts on Insane difficulty. – 80 G

Smash! Complete a Sabotage side mission – 10 G

Fortuna Audaces Sequitur: Complete a Scavenger Run side mission – 10 G

Everyone stay cool, this is a robbery! Complete a Control side mission – 10 G

Stronger Together: Complete a Rescue side mission – 10 G

We’re in the endgame now: Complete a Veteran Mission. – 10 G

I could do this all day: Complete 20 Veteran Missions. – 30 G

Grubslayer: Kill 10 enemies. – 10 G

Grubslaughter: Kill 1000 enemies. – 20 G

Grubpocalypse: Kill 10000 enemies. – 50 G

Tactics! Perform a chainsaw execution. – 5 G

Tick Tick Tick … Kill an enemy with a Ticker explosion – 5 G

Boom! Kill 100 enemies with Ticker explosions – 30 G

Legen (wait for it)… Upgrade one primary weapon with all Legendary mods. – 20 G

…dary! Upgrade each Hero’s primary weapon with all Legendary mods. – 40 G

I am Ironman: Complete the Campaign on any difficulty with Ironman mode enabled – 10 G

God-like: Complete 20 missions without any of your units dying or being downed. – 20 G

Immortal: Complete 100 missions without any of your units dying or being downed. – 40 G

I never miss: Hit a target with 10% or less chance to hit. – 10 G

Happy Killmore: Close an Emergence Hole by kicking a Ticker into it. – 10 G

I’ve got your ‘BOOM’ right here! Kill a Boomer with a boomshot. – 10 G

The path of the righteous man: Complete a mission without any of your units dying or being downed. – 10 G

BOGO: Kill an enemy, AND an enemy behind it, with a single burst of bullets. – 10 G

Trick Shot: Get 4 kills with a single Torque Bow shot. – 10 G

Demolition Expert: Close an Emergence Hole before any enemies have emerged. – 10 G

High Noon: Complete a mission by only dealing damage with Snub Pistols. – 30 G

Ain’t no one like me, ‘cept me! Complete a mission on Insane difficulty with a single soldier. – 30 G

Immortal Legion: Complete the campaign on Insane difficulty without a single unit dying. – 50 G

Seriously Tactical: Earn Grubpocalypse, Immortal Legion, I Could Do This All Day and Boom! – 100 G

Check out the big brain on Brett! Kill 5 enemies with a single Overwatch action. – 10 G

Piñata: Kill a single unit that has taken damage from each Gear on the mission. – 10 G

Snafu: Heal an enemy unit with a Stim Grenade. – 5 G

Aw man, I shot Marvin in the face: Down a Gear with friendly fire. – 5 G

Oh, I’m sorry, did I break your concentration? Interrupt an enemy Overwatch with a Disrupting Shot from the Snub Pistol. 5

We should have shotguns for this… Complete a Veteran Mission with all Scout units. – 10 G

Backdoor Man: Kill 6 targets with a single Rampage, after coming out of Cloak. – 10 G

Three Count: Hit with 3 Explosive Shots while having maximum Anchored bonus in a single turn. – 10 G

Trouble in Paradise: Empower a Teamworked unit and gain 3 AP from their kills. – 10 G

Midnight Hour: Gain AP from the Avenger skill, then use a Rage shot to kill the unit that caused your AP gain. – 10 G

Up Up Down Down: Use Alpha and Omega twice each in the same turn. – 10 G

The Big Ending: Revive a Scout with Stim ability and then use that Scout to kill at least 5 enemies with Rampage. – 20 G

Great vengeance and furious anger… Breached 3 enemies and killed one of each with Precision Shot, Reckless Shot and Double Shot. – 20 G

Vogliamo ricordarvi che Gears Tactics uscirà il 28 aprile 2020 per PC, mentre la versione Xbox One non ha ancora una data certa.