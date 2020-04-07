Home
Deals With Gold della settimana su Xbox 360 e Xbox One

Notizie By 07/04/2020

Come ogni settimana, anche quest’oggi Microsoft ha divulgato la lista dei titoli che entrano a far parte dei Deals with Gold. Gli sconti in questione saranno attivi fino alle ore 12:00PM del 14 aprile. Tra i vari sconti possiamo notare  Kingdom Hearts III, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, WWE 2K20 e Two Point Hospital.

Ecco tutti i titoli in sconto:

Xbox One

Xbox 360


