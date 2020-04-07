Deals With Gold della settimana su Xbox 360 e Xbox One
Notizie 07/04/2020
Come ogni settimana, anche quest’oggi Microsoft ha divulgato la lista dei titoli che entrano a far parte dei Deals with Gold. Gli sconti in questione saranno attivi fino alle ore 12:00PM del 14 aprile. Tra i vari sconti possiamo notare Kingdom Hearts III, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, WWE 2K20 e Two Point Hospital.
Ecco tutti i titoli in sconto:
Xbox One
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|DWG*
|Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Elea – Episode 1
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Forza Horizon 3 Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Frost
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|Gleaner Heights
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG*
|Golazo!
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG*
|Jumanji: The Video Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG*
|KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|DWG*
|KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX –
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Northgard
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG*
|Overcooked! 2 Gourment Edition
|Launch Discount
|25%
|DWG*
|Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|The King’s Bird
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Two Point Hospital
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG*
|Underhero
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG*
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Worms W.M.D
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|WWE 2K20 Backstage Pass
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG*
|WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG*
|Xenon Racer
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|DWG*
Xbox 360
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2*
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3*
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|Worms 2: Armageddon*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Worms*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Worms: Revolution*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Worms: Ultimate Mayhem*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG