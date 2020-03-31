In arrivo un nuovo (e ultimo) aggiornamento per Dead or Alive 6
Notizie 31/03/2020
Koei Tecmo e Team Ninja hanno oggi annunciato che nel corso del mese di aprile sarà disponibile l’aggiornamento 1.22 di Dead or Alive 6 che segnerà la conclusione sia degli aggiornamenti al titolo sia delsupporto ai contenuti scaricabili.
Ecco il changelog ufficiale:
- Dead or Alive 6 version 1.22 is scheduled to be released on mid April.
- Downloadable Content: Adding “Revival” High Society Costumes
- Downloadable Content: Adding “Revival” School Uniforms
- Bug fixes, etc.
- “One Premium Ticket” is scheduled to be released on April 16.
- After over a year of updates, patch version 1.22 will add Dead or Alive 6‘s final downloadable content. Current features like online matches, rankings, and the store will remain available. We hope everyone continues to enjoy Dead or Alive 6.