Deals With Gold: ecco le offerte Xbox della settimana!
Notizie 31/03/2020
Come ogni settimana scopriamo le offerte proposte da Microsoft per Xbox One e Xbox 360: occhio a Resident Evil 2!
Eccoci, come ogni settimana, all’appuntamento fisso con gli sconti proposti da Microsoft per le console Xbox One e Xbox360. Da oggi fino al 7 aprile, infatti, sullo store online potrete acquistare i seguenti elementi con lo sconto che vedrete riportato di fianco.
Ecco quindi la lista completa:
Xbox One
|NOME CONTENUTO
|TIPO CONTENUTO
|SCONTO
|NOTE
|Accidents Will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|AereA
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Agony
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG*
|Albedo and the Cast Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Alvastia Chronicles
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Antiquia Lost
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Artifex Mundi Ultimate Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Asdivine Hearts
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Big Pharma
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG*
|Blacksad: Under the Skin
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|BLEED 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Bonds of the Skies
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Call of Cthulhu
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Chronus Arc
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Decay of Logos
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG*
|Desert Child
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs)
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (With Red Orbs)
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Doodle God: Crime City
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Doom and Destiny
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|35%
|DWG*
|Fernz Gate
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hellfront: Honeymoon
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Iconoclasts
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Illusion of L’Phalcia
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|JYDGE
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Kona
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Lost Artifacts: Time Machine
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mighty No. 9
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mordheim: City of the Damned
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Mulaka
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|Old Man’s Journey
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Resident Evil 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Revenant Dogma
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Revenant Saga
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|RICO
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG*
|Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG*
|Risk of Rain 2
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG*
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Shikhondo – Soul Eater
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|SHINY
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|SolSeraph
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|The Sojourn
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG*
|The Technomancer
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Truck Driver
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG*
|Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous Driving
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|We Happy Few
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|DWG*
|We Happy Few Digital Deluxe
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|DWG*
|Wuppo
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
XBOX 360
|NOME CONTENUTO
|TIPO CONTENUTO
|SCONTO
|NOTE
|Legend of Kay*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Red Faction: Guerrilla*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords*
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic*
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG
|The Outfit*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Thunder Wolves*