Resident Evil Resistance: sorgono problemi alla beta per le versioni PlayStation 4 e PC

La beta pubblica per avere un assaggio di Resident Evil Resistance, la modalità multiplayer che verrà rilasciata assieme a Resident Evil 3 Remake, ha riscontrato qualche problema nelle sue versioni PlayStation 4 e PC, tranne per Xbox One che verrà avviata come da programma.

Non si conoscono i dettagli ma Capcom ha avvertito tramite un posto su Twitter che la beta sarebbe andata incontro a un ritardo a causa di problemi tecnici non meglio specificati.

Vogliamo ricordarvi che Resident Evil Resistance, nato come semplice comparto multiplayer di Resident Evil 3 Remake ma poi diventato un titolo a parte, uscirà durante l’anno 2020 per PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC.

Due to technical issues, there is a delay for the RE Resistance Open Beta on PS4 and Steam. The XB1 version is unaffected and is available. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as we can and will keep you updated. Apologies for the inconvenience.

— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 27, 2020