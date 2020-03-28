Home
Resident Evil Resistance: sorgono problemi alla beta per le versioni PlayStation 4 e PC

La beta pubblica per avere un assaggio di Resident Evil Resistance, la modalità multiplayer che verrà rilasciata assieme a Resident Evil 3 Remake, ha riscontrato qualche problema nelle sue versioni PlayStation 4 PC, tranne per Xbox One  che verrà avviata come da programma.

Non si conoscono i dettagli ma Capcom ha avvertito tramite un posto su Twitter che la beta sarebbe andata incontro a un ritardo a causa di problemi tecnici non meglio specificati.

Vogliamo ricordarvi che Resident Evil Resistance, nato come semplice comparto multiplayer di Resident Evil 3 Remake ma poi diventato un titolo a parte, uscirà durante l’anno 2020 per PlayStation 4, Xbox One PC.


