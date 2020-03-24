Deals With Gold della settimana: ecco tutte le offerte!

Ecco tutte le offerte Deals With Gold della settimana. La selezione di titoli in sconto per i possessori di un abbonamento Microsoft Gold.

Sono disponibili da oggi, fino alle ore 12 del 31 marzo, i titoli in offerta per Xbox One e Xbox 360 in saldo sullo store ufficiale Microsoft. Ecco quindi la lista completa.

XBOX ONE

XBOX 360