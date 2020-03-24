Deals With Gold della settimana: ecco tutte le offerte!
Notizie 24/03/2020
Ecco tutte le offerte Deals With Gold della settimana. La selezione di titoli in sconto per i possessori di un abbonamento Microsoft Gold.
Sono disponibili da oggi, fino alle ore 12 del 31 marzo, i titoli in offerta per Xbox One e Xbox 360 in saldo sullo store ufficiale Microsoft. Ecco quindi la lista completa.
XBOX ONE
|TITOLO
|TIPO DI
CONTENUTO
|% DI
SCONTO
|NOTE
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|DWG
|ASCENDANCE – First Horizon
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Asdivine Kamura
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|DWG
|Blasphemous
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG
|Borderlands 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|DWG
|Demons with Shotguns
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs)
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (With Red Orbs)
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Double Cross
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG
|GreedFall
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Guts & Glory
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Hover
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
|Add-On
|25%
|DWG
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG
|NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Puyo Puyo Champions
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce (Xbox One Version)
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Rugby 20
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|The Escapists: Supermax Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|The Sinking City
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Vampyr
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Vaporum
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|World War Z
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
XBOX 360
|TITOLO
|TIPO DI
CONTENUTO
|% DI SCONTO
|NOTE
|Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Fantastic Pets
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV: Untamed
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Zombie Driver HD
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG