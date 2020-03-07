Home
Doom Eternal: rivelati i requisiti minimi per PC

Notizie By 07/03/2020

Grazie alla piattaforma di gioco chiamata Steam sono stati rivelati i requisiti minimi per giocare sui nostri PC Doom Eternal.

Ecco i requisiti minimi richiesti:

  • Richiede un processore e un sistema operativo a 64 bit
  • Sistema operativo: 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10
  • Processore:  Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better
  • Memoria: 8 GB di RAM
  • Scheda video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB)
  • Memoria: 50 GB di spazio disponibile
  • Note aggiuntive: (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings)

Vogliamo ricordarvi che Doom Eternal uscirà il 20 marzo 2020 per PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia PC.


Avatar
Domenico Coscione

