Doom Eternal: rivelati i requisiti minimi per PC
Notizie 07/03/2020
Grazie alla piattaforma di gioco chiamata Steam sono stati rivelati i requisiti minimi per giocare sui nostri PC Doom Eternal.
Ecco i requisiti minimi richiesti:
- Richiede un processore e un sistema operativo a 64 bit
- Sistema operativo: 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10
- Processore: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better
- Memoria: 8 GB di RAM
- Scheda video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB)
- Memoria: 50 GB di spazio disponibile
- Note aggiuntive: (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings)
Vogliamo ricordarvi che Doom Eternal uscirà il 20 marzo 2020 per PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia e PC.