PlayStation Now: ecco la lista delle new entry
Notizie 03/03/2020
Sony ha annunciato l’elenco di giochi che saranno aggiunti al servizio PlayStation Now nel mese di marzo, tra cui spiccano su tutti Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider e Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus!
Ecco l’elenco completo dei titoli:
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Control
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- NASCAR Heat 3
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Warriors All-Stars
- Toukiden Kiwami
- Toukiden 2
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
Vogliamo ricordarvi che PlayStation Now è un servizio in abbonamento per PlayStation 4 e PC che può essere attivato al costo di € 9.99 al mese, € 24.99 per tre mesi oppure € 59.99 all’anno.