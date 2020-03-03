Home
PlayStation Now: ecco la lista delle new entry

Notizie By 03/03/2020

Sony  ha annunciato l’elenco di giochi che saranno aggiunti al servizio PlayStation Now nel mese di marzo, tra cui spiccano su tutti ControlShadow of the Tomb Raider Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus!

Ecco l’elenco completo dei titoli:

  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Control
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
  • NASCAR Heat 3
  • Nights of Azure
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  • Warriors All-Stars
  • Toukiden Kiwami
  • Toukiden 2
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Vogliamo ricordarvi che PlayStation Now è un servizio in abbonamento per PlayStation 4 PC che può essere attivato al costo di € 9.99 al mese, € 24.99 per tre mesi oppure € 59.99 all’anno.


Avatar
Domenico Coscione

