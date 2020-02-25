In arrivo la demo di Resident Evil 3 Remake
Notizie 25/02/2020
Capcom ha annunciato ufficialmente il prossimo arrivo di una demo di Resident Evil 3 Remake.
It was written in the STARS… 💫
A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We’ll have more details in the near future! pic.twitter.com/wqN2AwI3pH
— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2020
Ancora non sono state fornite ulteriori in merito alla data di rilascio ufficiale del gioco, ma siamo sicuri che voi, amanti della serie, siete già li pronti a giocarvi la demo!