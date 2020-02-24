Home
Chi acquista Cyberpunk 2077 per Xbox One lo riceverà gratis per Xbox Series X

Chi acquista Cyberpunk 2077 per Xbox One lo riceverà gratis per Xbox Series X

Notizie By 24/02/2020

Un’ottima notizia che arriva direttamente da CD Projekt Red: chi comprerà la versione di Cyberpunk 2077 per Xbox One, tramite un semplice aggiornamento lo potrà giocare gratuitamente su Xbox Series X.

Ecco il tweet dell’annuncio:

La console war inizia presto, che ne dite?


Avatar
Sergio "Cateye10" Grazzini

Digital dreamer, videogames addicted, wannabe Jedi. An old player that is still capable of wonder.

Scrivi per noi
Tags:, ,

Related Posts

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com