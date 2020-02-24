Chi acquista Cyberpunk 2077 per Xbox One lo riceverà gratis per Xbox Series X

Un’ottima notizia che arriva direttamente da CD Projekt Red: chi comprerà la versione di Cyberpunk 2077 per Xbox One, tramite un semplice aggiornamento lo potrà giocare gratuitamente su Xbox Series X.

Ecco il tweet dell’annuncio:

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w

— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020