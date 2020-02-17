3D Realms era a lavoro su un titolo co-op di Alien prima delle fusione Disney/Fox

Prima che la 21 Century Fox fosse acquisita da Disney, 3D Realms era a lavoro su di un titolo cooperativo a tema Alien. A rivelarlo è Frederik Schreiber, vicepresidente di 3D Realms, che sulle pagine di Twitter ha pubblicato dettagli sul titolo in questione.

Il gioco era intitolato Aliens: Hadley’s Hope ed era in fase di preproduzione prima che Disney acquisisse Fox e cancellasse il progetto.

Yup. Game was called Aliens: Hadleys Hope. We went quite far into pre-production before the Disney/Fox acquisition, and then we had to cancel it, and move on with something else.

Maybe some day! I bet yours was very different than ours? pic.twitter.com/brpq4FgwWT

— Frederik Schreiber (@Freschism) February 11, 2020