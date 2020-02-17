Home
3D Realms era a lavoro su un titolo co-op di Alien prima delle fusione Disney/Fox

3D Realms era a lavoro su un titolo co-op di Alien prima delle fusione Disney/Fox

Notizie By 17/02/2020

Prima che la 21 Century Fox fosse acquisita da Disney, 3D Realms era a lavoro su di un titolo cooperativo a tema Alien. A rivelarlo è Frederik Schreiber,  vicepresidente di 3D Realms, che sulle pagine di Twitter ha pubblicato dettagli sul titolo in questione.

Il gioco era intitolato Aliens: Hadley’s Hope ed era in fase di preproduzione prima che Disney acquisisse Fox e cancellasse il progetto.


Avatar
Mr. Pink

Una carriera da gamer iniziata con Turrican su Commodore 64 e proseguita poi direttamente su Super Mario 64. Credo in un mondo privo di lootbox e di titoli Pay To Win, anche se forse questo resterà solo un sogno...

Scrivi per noi
Tags:, ,

Related Posts

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com