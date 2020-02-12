Home
Ecco i voti di Famitsu, primeggia Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers

Nel numero 1628 di Famitsu, la famosa rivista del Sol Levante esperta di videogiochi, troviamo Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, il capitolo spin-off che uscirà in Giappone il 20 febbraio 2020, come il migliore della lista.

Ecco chi ne fa parte (in ordine di votazione):

  • Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
  • Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Stories Untold (Switch) – 7/8/8/8 [31/40]
  • Everything (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
  • Roof Rage (Switch) – 7/8/7/8 [30/40]
  • Daymare: 1998 (PS4) – 8/7/6/8 [29/40]
  • Mosaic (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
  • Monster Viator (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
  • Red Bow (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 6/7/6/6 [25/40]

