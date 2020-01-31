Home
Un nuovo Pokémon Leggendario sarà rivelato durante il Pokémon Day

Un nuovo Pokémon Leggendario sarà rivelato durante il Pokémon Day

Notizie By 31/01/2020

The Pokémon Company ha annunciato che in occasione del Pokémon Day 2020, che avrà luogo il 27 febbraio, sarà rivelato un nuovo PolémonLeggendario che sarà ottenibile tramite eventi ufficiali in Pokémon Spada e Scudo. Durante questo periodo sarà disponibile inoltre un Raid Speciale, oltre la consueta rotazione di Pokémon nei vari Raid tradizionali. Oltre a Spada e Scudo, The Pokémon Company rivelerà interessanti novità che riguarderanno Pokémon Go  e Pokémon Masters.

 


Avatar
Mr. Pink

Una carriera da gamer iniziata con Turrican su Commodore 64 e proseguita poi direttamente su Super Mario 64. Credo in un mondo privo di lootbox e di titoli Pay To Win, anche se forse questo resterà solo un sogno...

Scrivi per noi
Tags:, , , ,

Related Posts

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com