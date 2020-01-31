Un nuovo Pokémon Leggendario sarà rivelato durante il Pokémon Day

The Pokémon Company ha annunciato che in occasione del Pokémon Day 2020, che avrà luogo il 27 febbraio, sarà rivelato un nuovo PolémonLeggendario che sarà ottenibile tramite eventi ufficiali in Pokémon Spada e Scudo. Durante questo periodo sarà disponibile inoltre un Raid Speciale, oltre la consueta rotazione di Pokémon nei vari Raid tradizionali. Oltre a Spada e Scudo, The Pokémon Company rivelerà interessanti novità che riguarderanno Pokémon Go e Pokémon Masters.

Serebii Update: On Pokémon Day (February 27th), a brand new Mythical Pokémon is to be revealed. This Pokémon will feature in Sword & Shield and the movie Pokémon the Movie: Coco.

Special Max Raid Battles, GO events & Masters info will also run. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/wq3Od4XuC3

— Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 31, 2020