Disponibile una nuova patch per Death Stranding

Attraverso le pagine di Twitter, Kojima Production ha rivelato l’imminente disponibilità di una nuova patch di aggiornamento di Death Stranding che porta il gioco alla versione 1.10.

La patch in questione offre la possibilità di disattivare la (frustrante) animazione in slow motion, con attivazione dell’Odradek, che si presenta ogni qualvolta incontrerete una CA.

【News】There is an update for #DeathStranding launched today! The update now enables you to change the settings to not have the effect when you encounter the BTs every time. Make sure to change your settings from the title screen to do so. #TomorrowIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/9J4k2hc0Cs

— Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) January 31, 2020