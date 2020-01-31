Home
Disponibile una nuova patch per Death Stranding

31/01/2020

Attraverso le pagine di Twitter, Kojima Production ha rivelato l’imminente disponibilità di una nuova patch di aggiornamento di Death Stranding che porta il gioco alla versione 1.10.

La patch in questione offre la possibilità di disattivare la (frustrante) animazione in slow motion, con attivazione dell’Odradek,  che si presenta ogni qualvolta incontrerete una CA.

 

 


