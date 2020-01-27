Home
In arrivo un evento a tema Birds of Prey in Fortnite?

27/01/2020

Uno scambio di Tweet fra l’account ufficiale di Fortnite e quello di Warner Bros. ha lasciato intendere l’arrivo di un evento a tema Birds of Prey, il nuovo film che avrà per protagonista Harley Queen, e Fortnite. Infatti, come potete leggere nel tweet sottostante, lo scambio di battute è abbastanza esplicito.
Harley Quinn & Birds of Prey arriverà nei cinema il 7 febbraio 2020.


