Attraverso le pagine di Twitter, Rocksteady ha annunciato l’arrivo di una nuova skin per Batman: Arkham Knight. Come potete leggere nel messaggio sottostante, la skin Earth 2 Dark Knight sarà disponibile per tutti i possessori di una copia del gioco per PlayStation 4. Rilasciata in origine durante un evento PlayStation nel 2015, òa skin sarà disponibile dal 28 gennaio.

As promised last year, the Earth 2 Dark Knight Skin will be made available worldwide to players who own Batman: Arkham Knight on PS4. The Skin will be available for download on the PlayStation Store from the 28th of January. pic.twitter.com/zclEMkS7av

— Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) January 24, 2020