Una nuova skin per Batman: Arkham Knight

Notizie By 26/01/2020

Attraverso le pagine di Twitter, Rocksteady ha annunciato l’arrivo di una nuova skin per Batman: Arkham Knight. Come potete leggere nel messaggio sottostante, la skin Earth 2 Dark Knight sarà disponibile per tutti i possessori di una copia del gioco per PlayStation 4. Rilasciata in origine durante un evento PlayStation nel 2015, òa skin sarà disponibile dal 28 gennaio.

 


