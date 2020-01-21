Home
In arrivo una demo di Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair

Attraverso le pagine di Twitter, Playtonic ha annunciato l’arrivo di una versione dimostratica di Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair, sequel del fortunatissimo Yooka-Laylee uscito su PC e console nel 2017.

La versione dimostrativa di Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair arriverà su PC il 23 gennaio, su PS4 e Switch il 30 gennaio mentre non è ancora prevista la data di pubblicazione su Xbox One.


