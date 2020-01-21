In arrivo una demo di Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair
Notizie 21/01/2020
Attraverso le pagine di Twitter, Playtonic ha annunciato l’arrivo di una versione dimostratica di Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair, sequel del fortunatissimo Yooka-Laylee uscito su PC e console nel 2017.
Good news! A free demo of Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is on the way!
Steam: 23rd Jan
PS4/Nintendo Switch: 30th Jan
Xbox: TBA
If you're a try before you buy kinda guy (or gal/pal), this is a great opportunity for you to get stuck in! pic.twitter.com/SVB0tIVdRa
— Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) January 20, 2020
La versione dimostrativa di Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair arriverà su PC il 23 gennaio, su PS4 e Switch il 30 gennaio mentre non è ancora prevista la data di pubblicazione su Xbox One.