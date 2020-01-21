In arrivo una demo di Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair

Attraverso le pagine di Twitter, Playtonic ha annunciato l’arrivo di una versione dimostratica di Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair, sequel del fortunatissimo Yooka-Laylee uscito su PC e console nel 2017.

Good news! A free demo of Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is on the way!

Steam: 23rd Jan

PS4/Nintendo Switch: 30th Jan

Xbox: TBA

If you're a try before you buy kinda guy (or gal/pal), this is a great opportunity for you to get stuck in! pic.twitter.com/SVB0tIVdRa

— Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) January 20, 2020