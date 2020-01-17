Home
Una nuova promo su PlayStation Store: tanti nuovi titoli a meno di 20 euro

Sony ha annunciato attraverso le pagine di PlayStation Blog l’inizio di una nuova promozione con giochi a meno di € 20. Per un periodo di tempo limitato sarà possibile risparmiare su una vasta gamma di giochi per PlayStation 4 tra cui Fallout 4 di Bethesda, F1 2018 di Codemasters e Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition.

Ecco tutti i titoli in sconto:

La promozione sarà valida da venerdì 17 gennaio alle 12.00 GMT a mercoledì 5 febbraio alle 23.59 GMT


