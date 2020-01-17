Una nuova promo su PlayStation Store: tanti nuovi titoli a meno di 20 euro
Notizie 17/01/2020
Sony ha annunciato attraverso le pagine di PlayStation Blog l’inizio di una nuova promozione con giochi a meno di € 20. Per un periodo di tempo limitato sarà possibile risparmiare su una vasta gamma di giochi per PlayStation 4 tra cui Fallout 4 di Bethesda, F1 2018 di Codemasters e Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition.
Ecco tutti i titoli in sconto:
- 8-Bit Armies
- 8-Bit Hordes
- 8-Bit Invaders
- Accidents will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash…
- Adams Venture Origins
- AereA
- ALIENATION™
- Animal Force
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – Season Pass
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- Battlefield 4™ Premium
- Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
- BEYOND: Two Souls™
- Black the Fall
- Bloodborne™
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- Bound by Flame™
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition […
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronic…
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation®4 Edition
- Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~
- Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~
- Conan Exiles
- Concrete Genie
- Danger Zone
- Danger Zone 2
- Danger Zone Bundle: Danger Zone and Danger Zone…
- Dangerous Driving
- Dangerous Golf™
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS™ III : The Ringed City™
- DARK SOULS™ III: Ashes of Ariandel™
- Dead Nation™: Apocalypse Edition
- Defunct
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Déraciné
- DiRT 4
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Doki-Doki Universe™
- Dollhouse
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pass
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dying Light
- Dying Light: The Following
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3 Deluxe Edition
- ELEA
- Entwined™
- Escape Plan™
- Escape Plan™ Collection
- Euro Fishing
- Euro Fishing: Castle Edition
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- F1 2018
- Fallout 4
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry Primal
- Fear Effect Sedna
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Forgotton Anne
- Gran Turismo™ Sport
- Gravity Rush™ 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Heavy Rain™
- HELLDIVERS™ A New Hell Edition
- HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Homefront®: The Revolution
- Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ B…
- How to Survive 2
- Hungry Shark® World
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Knack 2
- KNACK™
- Kona
- L. A. Noire
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
- Malicious™ Fallen
- Malicious™ Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition
- Micro Machines World Series
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of th…
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Expansion Pass
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- MudRunner
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full B…
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road t…
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition
- Need for Speed™ Ultimate Bundle
- Octahedron
- Oh My Godheads
- One Piece Burning Blood
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Ga…
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION.
- Project CARS
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
- ReadySet Heroes
- Real Farm
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- RESOGUN™
- Reus
- Riddled Corpses EX
- Risk of Rain 2
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack
- Seasons after Fall
- Shadow of the Beast™
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Shiny
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ
- South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ – Gol…
- South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
- Space Hulk Bundle
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies™
- SPIKE VOLLEYBALL
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark
- Star Trek™: Bridge Crew
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas™
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas™ – Deluxe Edition
- Steep X Games Gold Edition
- Sundered®: Eldritch Edition
- Super Street: The Game
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
- Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition
- The BioWare Bundle
- The Crew Wild Run Complete Edition
- The Crew Wild Run Edition
- The Crew® Ultimate Edition
- The Last Guardian™
- The Order: 1886™
- The Surge
- The Technomancer
- The Wolf Among Us
- Titanfall™ 2 Standard Edition
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Season…
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Standa…
- Tour de France 2016
- Tour de France 2017
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- V-Rally 4
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe …
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperiu…
- Watch Dogs® 2 – Deluxe Edition
- WATCH_DOGS™ COMPLETE EDITION
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot (German)
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ (CUSA0737…
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wuppo
- XCOM® 2
- XCOM® 2 Collection
- XCOM® 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Xenon Racer
- Xenon Valkyrie+
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- ZOMBI
La promozione sarà valida da venerdì 17 gennaio alle 12.00 GMT a mercoledì 5 febbraio alle 23.59 GMT