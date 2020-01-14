Deals With Gold della settimana su Xbox 360 e Xbox One
Notizie 14/01/2020
Come ogni settimana, anche quest’oggi Microsoft ha divulgato la lista dei titoli che entrano a far parte dei Deals with Gold. Gli sconti in questione saranno attivi fino alle ore 12:00PM del 14 gennaio. Tra i vari sconti possiamo notare A Plague Tale, e The Surge 2.
|Tyd wag vir Niemand*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG
|A Plague Tale: Innocence*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Mining Rail*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Ping Redux
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Subdivision Infinity DX*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG
|The Surge 2*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Truck Racing Championship*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Cel Damage HD*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Cyber Complex*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Door Kickers: Action Squad*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Etherborn*
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|Gift of Parthax
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hollow*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|I, Zombie*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Add-On Sale
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Pixel Gladiator
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Premium Pool Arena
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|The Escapists + The Escapists 2*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Escapists DLC Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tour de France 2019*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Turok*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Tacoma*
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG