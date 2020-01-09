GDC Awards 2020: le nomination!

Ecco tutte le nomination per i prossimi GDC Awards 2020, che andranno a premiare il nuovo Game Of The Year tra i giochi con più candidature.

Tutto pronto per Marzo 2020, mese nel quale scopriremo quale gioco sarà incoronato “Games Of The Year”, in occasione del GDC Awards 2020 (Game Developers Choice Awards 2020). Ogni gioco prodotto nel corso dell’anno 2019 è idoneo ad accaparrarsi una nomination per questo ambito premio, ma solo i migliori possono vantare un numero altissimo di candidature.

Sono infatti stati completati i quadri per i vari premi in palio, ed è impossibile non notare immediatamente le ben 7 nomination concesse al capolavoro di Hideo Kojima Death Stranding. Le inseguitrici, che si identificano in Disco Elysium e Untitled Goose Game, devono invece accontentarsi di “sole” 4 nomination, con ancora Sayonara Wild Hearts e Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ferme a quota 3.

Vediamo, dunque, tutte le candidature per i vari premi, partendo ovviamente da quello più importante: Il GOTY!

Game of the Year

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Best Audio

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Best Debut

ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)

Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)

William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)

Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)

Chance Agency (Neo Cab)

Best Design

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Innovation Award

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Best Mobile Game

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Best Narrative

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Best Technology

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Noita (Nolla Games)

Best Visual Art

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Best VR/AR Game